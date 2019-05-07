Virginia Beach City Council member selected to fill vacant Rose Hall District seat

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach City Council selected a new council member to serve in the vacant Rose Hall District seat.

Michael Berlucchi took the oath of office Tuesday and immediately joined his fellow council members for duty. He will serve until the special election in November.

Joel McDonald had been representing the Rose Hall District since 2013 but moved out of the district for financial reasons. The former Virginia Beach School Board member was forced to vacate his seat in early March and was not reinstated.

McDonald said he thought under the law he would have to give up his seat, but he later decided to challenge the law in court. A judge ruled against him, and until Berlucchi’s appointment, the seat remained vacant.

McDonald was the third recent Virginia Beach elected official to give up their seat.

On April 23, Guy Tower replaced David Nygaard in the Beach District after a court ordered Nygaard to vacate the seat when it was determined he no longer lived in the district.

In early April, Nygaard announced that he will not seek to regain the seat in November’s special election.