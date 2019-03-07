× Virginia Beach School Board member forced to vacate seat

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – School Board member Joel McDonald was forced to vacate his seat on Thursday morning, he confirms to News 3.

McDonald, who had been representing the Rose Hall district since 2013, tells News 3 he had to move out of an apartment in the district due to financial reasons.

He was still living in the city, but not the district. Under the law, McDonald says he’s been forced to give up his seat.

For now, the seat will be vacated and school board members will appoint a replacement for the seat until a special election is held. McDonald says he is planning to move back to the district as soon as possible. He’s hoping his colleagues will appoint him to the seat and says he plans to run during the special election.

Stay with News 3 for updates on this developing story.