Does David Nygaard really live in the Virginia Beach city council district he represents? The case finally heads to court

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Even though Election Day ended more than three months ago, the race for the Beach district city council rate remains contested.

John Uhrin held the seat, but lost his bid for re-election and a subsequent recount. Uhrin continues to challenge whether David Nygaard, who won the race, really lived in the district.

The case finally heads to court on Thursday, where a panel of three judges will rule whether Nygaard was in fact eligible to run for the seat.

Last month, the judges ruled Nygaard could begin serving his term on city council after Uhrin challenged.

Nygaard’s residency was also previously investigated by the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. In an October letter, Colin Stolle said there was “insufficient evidence” that Nygaard was lying about where he lives.

Nygaard is confident he will prevail during the trial. “I’m confident because the facts are completely in my favor,” he said.

Stay with News 3 for updates on the trial.