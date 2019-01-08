× Hearing to determine whether Virginia Beach city councilman can vote

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A court hearing on Tuesday could determine whether City Councilman David Nygaard can vote during the first meeting of the year, which is scheduled for later in the evening.

John Uhrin, who was the incumbent, lost in November and a subsequent recount to Nygaard. Amid the recount, Uhrin has challenged whether Nygaard is eligible to serve on city council in the Beach district, contesting Nygaard doesn’t actually live in the district.

Uhrin has filed a motion requesting that Nygaard not be able to sit on city council until the issue is addressed. “There is a very real threat of irreparable injury to [Uhrin], and to the citizens of the City generally, if an individual who is ultimately determined by this Court to be legally incapable of holding the office is permitted to cast votes of public policy and otherwise to exercise the powers of office,” at attorney for Uhrin wrote in a court document.

In response, Nygaard has filed a court document containing his leases for two properties in the district. He says he was living in a duplex on 20th Street, but now lives in an apartment near the Convention Center.

“It’s unfortunate that my predecessor filed motions to disenfranchise and discriminate against nearly 50,000 voters and over 60,000 Beach residents in precincts he never visited during the campaign,” Nygaard said in a statement.

Nygaard’s residency was also previously investigated by the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. In an October letter, Colin Stolle said there was “insufficient evidence” that Nygaard was lying about where he lives.

The court hearing is scheduled to begin at 2pm on Tuesday. Stay with News 3 for updates on the ruling.