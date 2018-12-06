× Virginia Beach City Councilman says opponent does not live in district where he leads close race

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Incumbent City Councilman John Uhrin has filed a court motion contesting that David Nygaard does not actually live in the Beach district, making him unqualified to represent the seat on city council.

Nygaard currently leads Uhrin in the city council race to represent the Beach district by a slim margin and the race is heading for a recount.

In the court filing, an attorney for Uhrin writes that Nygaard actually lives in the Lynnhaven district and signed a lease for a

duplex on 20th Street at the Oceanfront, but didn’t actually live there.

After the election, the attorney says Nygaard decided to rent at apartment on Pavilion Drive, but again does not actually live there.

“He cannot hold the office of City Council member because he was not legally able to qualify to run for that office, and to this day is not legally able to vote for or hold that office,” attorney Alan Albert writes.

In response, a spokesman for Nygaard says he now lives on Pavilion Drive and during the campaign did in fact live on 20th Street. The spokesman, Marcus Calabrese, says neighbors can speak to that fact.

The Nygaard campaign expects the issue to be addressed during a hearing next week. The recount is set to begin on December 17th.