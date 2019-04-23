Interim Virginia Beach City Council member selected to fill vacant Beach District seat

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach City Council selected a new city council member to represent the Beach District.

Guy Tower, a retired lawyer, mediator, educator and association executive, will fill the vacant seat until the upcoming special election in November. He took the oath of office Tuesday and immediately joined his fellow council members as they deliberated about the applicants for the Rose Hall District vacancy.

Tower has been a Virginia Beach resident since 1979 and has lived in the Beach District since 2014, the city says.

He replaces David Nygaard after a court ordered Nygaard to vacate the seat when it was determined he no longer lived in the district.

In early April, Nygaard announced that he will not seek to regain the seat in the special election.

In a letter sent to the Virginia Beach City Clerk on April 19, former Councilman John Urin removed himself as a candidate for the council seat. Uhrin was in the Beach District seat for 12 years before he lost the position to Nygaard by less than 200 votes last November.

Tower was one of four potential appointees to fill the vacant seat after Uhrin’s withdrawal.