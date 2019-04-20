Former Virginia Beach Councilman John Uhrin withdraws from appointment process

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – John Uhrin, former Councilman, has removed himself as a candidate for the Virginia Beach City Council seat.

Uhrin was in the Beach District seat for 12 years before he lost the position to David Nygaard by less than 200 votes in November 2018.

He claimed Nygaard didn’t live in the Beach District when he decided to run, which made Nygaard ineligible for the seat.

Uhrin submitted a letter to the Virginia Beach City Clerk, explaining his reasons for withdrawing.

“When it became clear that an elected official had not honored this important component, I became one of only 2 people in the city with the legal standing to challenge the election results,” Uhrin’s said in the letter, regarding David Nygaard.

As of now, there are four potential appointees to fill the vacant Beach District seat:

Leah Malbon Davenport: Deputy Department Head/Supervisory Attorney, United States Navy

Megin Kennett: Client Solutions Executive, AT&T

Louisa Strayhorn: Chief Executive Officer, LSA Consulting, Inc.

Guy King Tower: retired attorney, mediator, educator and association executive

The full letter that Uhrin submitted is stated below.