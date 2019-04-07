David Nygaard will not run for Virginia Beach city council seat

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – David Nygaard announced that he will not seek to regain the Virginia Beach City Council seat in the upcoming special election.

Nygaard briefly held the Virginia Beach City Council seat representing the Beach District until the election was nullified by a three judge panel.

In their ruling, the judges note that Nygaard did not testify during the trial, writing they had to rely on the credibility of witnesses. “The court finds more credible testimony showing that Nygaard lacked the intent to permanently change his residence to 20th Street,” the opinion states.

The ruling followed a two-day trial where former Councilman John Uhrin contested that Nygaard didn’t actually live in the district during last year’s campaign and thus was ineligible to win an election to serve on city council in the Beach district, which is around the Oceanfront.

In a statement sent on Sunday, Nygaard said: