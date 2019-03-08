Virginia Beach to hold new election after Nygaard’s city council seat vacated

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – David Nygaard’s Virginia Beach City Council seat has been vacated by a panel of three judges and a new election will be held, according to Nygaard’s attorney.

The ruling follows a two-day trial where former Councilman John Uhrin contested that Nygaard didn’t actually live in the district during last year’s campaign and thus was ineligible to win an election to serve on city council in the Beach district, which is around the Oceanfront.

The three judges have ordered a new election, but the date for that remains unclear. In the meantime, someone will be appointed the fill the seat.

In their ruling, the judges note that Nygaard did not testify during the trial, writing they had to rely on the credibility of witnesses. “The court finds more credible testimony showing that Nygaard lacked the intent to permanently change his residence to 20th Street,” the opinion states.

The judges reference a Virginia statute saying to be a registered voter requires “both domicile and place of abode” and that the person must live in a locality with an intention to remain. They note that city charter requires candidates be residents of the district they want to represent at the time they file to run. In addition, they say the Virginia Supreme Court has said candidates can only have one legal residence for the purposes of running for office.

Nygaard wasn’t immediately available for comment.

In a statement, Alan Albert, an attorney for Uhrin, said he and Uhrin are pleased with the ruling. “In a representative democracy, voters expect and deserve to be represented by a true representative. The Court’s landmark ruling vindicates that right,” Albert said.

