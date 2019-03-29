Virginia Beach councilwoman resigns from city council

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Councilwoman Shannon Kane is resigning from City Council.

According to a statement by Kane, her last day will be April 6. She recently bought a new home, which when she moves into will take her out of the Rose Hall district of the city.

Kane was elected to serve the district in January 2014, and said in a statement that she believes members of the council should live in the district they were elected to for their entire term.

Kane’s departure comes as another district’s seat remains vacant: the Beach district’s council seat was vacated after David Nygaard was ruled ineligible to have run in the district. A new election for Nygaard’s seat was ordered.

Her full statement is as follows: