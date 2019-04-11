Former Virginia School Board member will not be reinstated to seat

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A former Virginia Beach School Board member will not be reinstated to his seat.

Joel McDonald had been representing the Rose Hall district since 2013 but moved out of the district for financial reasons.

He says he thought under the law he would have to give up his seat, but he later decided to challenge the law in court.

Thursday, a judge ruled against him. The Rose Hall seat will remain vacant until the school board appoints someone to fill the vacancy. A special election will be held at a later date.

McDonald is the third recent Virginia Beach elected official to give up their seat.

