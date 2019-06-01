Here are the 12 victims killed in the Virginia Beach mass shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A fatal mass shooting shook the city of Virginia Beach Friday as 12 people lost their lives.

Officials said Saturday morning that all of the victims but one person were employees of the City of Virginia Beach.

As our community hurts and heals we want to honor the special lives that were taken. Our thoughts are with their loved ones and friends.

Here are the 12 victims:

Laquita C. Brown of Chesapeake, a right-of-way agent who worked 4½ years for Virginia Beach's public works department.

Tara Welch Gallagher of Virginia Beach, an engineer who worked six years for the city's public works department.

Mary Louise Gayle of Virginia Beach, a right-of-way agent who worked 24 years for the city's public works department.

Alexander Mikhail Gusev of Virginia Beach, a right-of-way agent who worked nine years for the public works department.

Katherine A. Nixon of Virginia Beach, an engineer who worked 10 years for the city's public utilities department.

Richard H. Nettleton of Norfolk, an engineer who worked 28 years for Virginia Beach's public utilities department.

Christopher Kelly Rapp of Powhatan, an engineer who worked 11 months in Virginia Beach's public works department.

Ryan Keith Cox of Virginia Beach, an account clerk who worked 12½ years in the public utilities department.

Joshua A. Hardy of Virginia Beach, an engineering technician who worked 4½ years in the public utilities department.

Michelle "Missy" Langer of Virginia Beach, an administrative assistant who worked 12 years in the public utilities department.

Robert "Bobby" Williams of Chesapeake, a special projects coordinator who worked 41 years in Virginia Beach's public utilities department.

Herbert "Bert" Snelling, a contractor who was trying to fill a permit.

The FBI is asking anyone with information on the shooting to call call 1-800-CALL FBI. Victims and their families can also call that number for information about services.

