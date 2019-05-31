Police engaged in ‘long-term gun battle’ during Virginia Beach fatal mass shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - "This is a horrific day for the Commonwealth of Virginia," Governor Northam opened a Friday night press conference with powerful words.

This followed a fatal mass shooting that took the lives of 12 people Friday afternoon.

He also commended first responders saying, “their actions likely saved lives and they have experienced scenes and injuries no one should ever have to face."

Four officers entered the building after the call of shots fired was made to police. Police Chief Jim Cervera said the officers were able to find the suspect after hearing gunfire. They then engaged in a long-term gun battle with the suspect, the chief said.

The officers who bravely faced off against the suspect likely stopped the shooter from killing more people in the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.

Chief Cervera said a 45 caliber handgun was found at the scene, along with extended magazines that the suspect was reloading.

These four officers did give first aid to the suspect after the gun battle. Chief Cervera they still did their job and gave him first aid, but the shooter succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect has been identified, but police have not released the person's name. CNN is reporting the suspect is 40-year-old DeWayne Craddock

During the press conference, Chief Cervera said one victim died on the way to the hospital and there are now 12 victims dead.

A team of investigators from Virginia Beach, the FBI and State Police are processing the scene.

Officials are also in the process of identifying victims and notifying families.

There are four additional victims at hospitals undergoing surgery. Police said other victims may have self transported to hospitals.

Victims were found on all three floors of the building, and one was also found outside shot in a vehicle.

90 people have sought help so far from help center at Princess Anne Middle School. Families with loved ones working in the municipal buildings are being asked to go to the school for help.

Police can’t comment on if victims were targeted or if it was random at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

