VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police responded to an active shooter situation at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center, according to MPO Tonya Pierce.
The incident happened at Building 2 in the 2400 block of Courthouse Drive.
Police said multiple injuries have been confirmed. Dale Gauding confirmed that five patients were taken to Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital and one patient is being flown from Sentara Princess Anne Hospital to the Level I Trauma Center at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
At this time police believe there was only one shooter. That person has been taken into custody.
The courthouse is currently on lockdown while police respond. Police ask that residents avoid the municipal center area.
Governor Ralph Northam said on Twitter that he and his team are monitoring the situation, and asked that people stay away from the area and follow all instructions from law enforcement.
United States House Rep. Elaine Luria also tweeted, thanking first responders and law enforcement for risking their lives to bring the suspect in:
Police said a press conference will be held at 6:15 p.m. regarding the shooting.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 on-air and online for updates.