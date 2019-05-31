Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police responded to an active shooter situation at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center, according to MPO Tonya Pierce.

The incident happened at Building 2 in the 2400 block of Courthouse Drive.

Please avoid the municipal center area — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) May 31, 2019

Police said multiple injuries have been confirmed. Dale Gauding confirmed that five patients were taken to Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital and one patient is being flown from Sentara Princess Anne Hospital to the Level I Trauma Center at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

At this time police believe there was only one shooter. That person has been taken into custody.

The courthouse is currently on lockdown while police respond. Police ask that residents avoid the municipal center area.

Governor Ralph Northam said on Twitter that he and his team are monitoring the situation, and asked that people stay away from the area and follow all instructions from law enforcement.

My team and I are actively monitoring the situation in Virginia Beach. Please stay away from the area and follow all instructions from law enforcement. — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) May 31, 2019

United States House Rep. Elaine Luria also tweeted, thanking first responders and law enforcement for risking their lives to bring the suspect in:

My heart is with all those injured & affected by today’s shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center. I’m so thankful for first responders & law enforcement for risking their lives to bring a suspect into custody. This is more proof Congress must act to prevent gun violence. — Representative Elaine Luria (@RepElaineLuria) May 31, 2019

Police said a press conference will be held at 6:15 p.m. regarding the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 on-air and online for updates.

HERE'S WHAT WE KNOW at of 5:20 pm:

Around 4pm this afternoon, shooter opened fire inside @CityofVaBeach Building 2 at Municipal Center.

Shooter is now IN CUSTODY.

MULTIPLE people have been hurt - we do not have information on their status. #757alert https://t.co/xUlLJ14eKa pic.twitter.com/cQTtujWK78 — Todd Corillo (@ToddCorillo) May 31, 2019

UPDATE 5:27pm: @sentarahealth has four patients so far.

One taken to Sentara Princess Anne.

Three taken to Sentara Virginia Beach General.

OF NOTE: the Level I trauma center for the region is Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. We have not yet heard of any patients there. — Todd Corillo (@ToddCorillo) May 31, 2019

