Virginia Beach Strong: Remembering Ryan Keith Cox

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Ryan Keith Cox, a Virginia Beach man, worked as an account clerk with the Virginia Beach Public Utilities Department.

Cox had been with the department for 12½ years.

His brother, Ervin, remembered him on Facebook, writing, “My heart is hurting because my baby brother was murdered today by the shooter in Virginia Beach mass shooting.

“I won’t hear his beautiful singing voice at church or home anymore. I loved my brother and will truly miss his caring soul. Until we meet again in heaven.”

