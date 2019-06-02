Here are the 12 victims killed in the Virginia Beach mass shooting
Click for continued team coverage – 12 victims, shooter killed in Virginia Beach mass shooting

Virginia Beach Strong: Remembering Ryan Keith Cox

Posted 2:07 pm, June 2, 2019, by , Updated at 02:28PM, June 2, 2019

Ryan Keith Cox, Virginia Beach victim

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Ryan Keith Cox, a Virginia Beach man, worked as an account clerk with the Virginia Beach Public Utilities Department.

Cox had been with the department for 12½ years.

His brother, Ervin, remembered him on Facebook, writing, “My heart is hurting because my baby brother was murdered today by the shooter in Virginia Beach mass shooting.

“I won’t hear his beautiful singing voice at church or home anymore. I loved my brother and will truly miss his caring soul. Until we meet again in heaven.”

Click here for our full coverage on the Virginia Beach mass shooting.

Faces of the Virginia Beach mass shooting

To share your memories of Ryan Keith Cox, email us at takingaction@wtkr.com.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.