VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Richard Nettleton, a Norfolk man, worked as an engineer with the Virginia Beach Public Utilities Department.

Nettleton had been with the department for 28 years.

Virginia Beach City Manager Dave Hansen said that he served in the military with Nettleton in Germany.

