Friend of victim speaks out after Virginia Beach mass shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Pain and shock has spread throughout our region as the country is dealing with yet another mass shooting.

News 3 met up with a friend of Chris Rapp, one of the 12 victims who were killed in yesterday’s mass shooting.

Chris Rapp was one of the employees who went to work yesterday and didn’t make it home. He had been working for the city for 11 months.

Pipe major of Tidewater Pipes and Drums Christopher Pearcy said several of their band members work in the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.

Pearcy said that yesterday, he was frantically trying to get a hold of Rapp after the shooting, but he was unable to reach him.

Pearcy says Rapp had moved to the region within the last year.

“Chris came to Tidewater last Fall but already had experience playing the bagpipes with our friends in Greater Richmond Pipes & Drums, so he jumped right into the band circle and started contributing immediately. He played with us at the Central Virginia Celtic Festival and Highland Games last October and marched with us as recently as St. Patrick’s Day,” Pearcy explained.

From Richmond, Rapp went to Stafford but set aside his pipes because he had greater responsibilities and didn’t have time to practice. When Rapp came to Virginia Beach he wanted to resume playing the bagpipes and piano and because it was something he was passionate about.

“Chris was reserved but very friendly, quietly engaging members one-on-one after our weekly practices. Even though we didn’t have time to get to know him better, we shared a love for music that created an immediate bond. More importantly, he showed up and worked hard, which is all you can ask for in group of amateur musicians,” said Pearcy.

Music was something Rapp didn’t just enjoy but it always set a smile on his face.

“If you’ve been in it, for just a short time or forever, once you join a pipe band you’re in it for life. It really is a fraternity,” said Pearcy. “He always had a smile on his face. He never complained about anything…never took anything personally.”

