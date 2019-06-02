Virginia Beach Strong: Remembering Herbert ‘Bert’ Snelling

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Herbert “Bert” Snelling was a contractor who was trying to fill a permit at the time of the Virginia Beach Municipal Center shooting.

Snelling was a Virginia Beach man and friend of Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer’s.

“He started off as a carpenter that did work at (my) house, and then he became a friend. We socialized,” Dyer said.

“He was just such a great guy. He was a consummate professional. He did great work. … This really hits home with me.”

