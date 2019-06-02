Here are the 12 victims killed in the Virginia Beach mass shooting
Click for continued team coverage – 12 victims, shooter killed in Virginia Beach mass shooting

Virginia Beach Strong: Remembering Herbert ‘Bert’ Snelling

Posted 1:54 pm, June 2, 2019, by , Updated at 02:03PM, June 2, 2019

Herbert “Bert” Snelling, Contractor, Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Herbert “Bert” Snelling was a contractor who was trying to fill a permit at the time of the Virginia Beach Municipal Center shooting.

Snelling was a Virginia Beach man and friend of Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer’s.

“He started off as a carpenter that did work at (my) house, and then he became a friend. We socialized,” Dyer said.

“He was just such a great guy. He was a consummate professional. He did great work. … This really hits home with me.”

Click here for our full coverage on the Virginia Beach mass shooting.

Faces of the Virginia Beach mass shooting

To share your memories of Bert Snelling, email us at takingaction@wtkr.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.