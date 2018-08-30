Portsmouth Police releases lip sync challenge at Commodore Theatre

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Police Department released its entry to the lip sync challenge Thursday after a whole lot of hype.

The department’s takes on the Black Eyed Peas’ “Let’s Get It Started,” Inner Circle’s “Bad Boys,” Missy Elliot’s “Pep Rally” and “We Run This,” Montell Jordan’s “This Is How We Do It,” Drake’s “In My Feelings” and more feature officers and the community they serve dancing, singing and parading along to the music while celebrating their community.

Their video even features celebrities – former NBA player Allen Iverson and comedian Wanda Sykes both teased their involvement in short videos posted to the police department’s Facebook page.

The department released its video at 11 a.m. during a celebration at Portsmouth’s Commodore Theatre.

The Portsmouth Police Department was challenged by both the Chesapeake Police Department and Portsmouth residents.

Its entry follows offerings from departments all across the area, including the Norfolk, Hampton, Virginia Beach, York-Poquoson, Suffolk, Chesapeake and James City County Police Departments as well as the Virginia Conservation Police.