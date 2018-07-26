James City County PD joins the lip sync challenge

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. – It might be a latecomer, but the James City County Police Department’s “gotta feeling” that their entry to the nationwide lip sync challenge could make waves.

They danced and sang along to The Black Eyed Peas’ 2009 song “I Gotta Feeling,” with help from everyone from the James City County Fire Department’s mascot Sparky to the Criminal Investigations Unit’s forensics lab.

“Saved the best for last, The finest, James City County Police, Fire/Ems, Emergency Communications and our amazing community delivered ‘I gotta feeling,'” the department said in a Facebook post.

Keeping the challenge going, it then challenged Williamsburg and William and Mary police departments.