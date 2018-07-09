Norfolk Police get ‘funky’ in lip sync battle challenge

NORFOLK, Va. – Challenge accepted!

When it comes to facing the music, the Norfolk Police Department never backs down. After being challenged to a lip sync battle by the Corinth Police Department in Corinth, Texas, Norfolk’s finest went all out in their own version of Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars’ 2014 hit “Uptown Funk.”

Officers strutted their stuff through the hallways of the department’s headquarters in a performance complete with flashing lights and perfectly executed choreography.

The best part? It was all in one take!

If you’re wondering what prompted the challenge, Corinth Police Officer Mike Lewis, who appears in the CPD’s video, previously worked for the Norfolk Police Department. As of Monday, the Texas officers’ rendition of Miley Cyrus’ “Party in the U.S.A.” has more than 7 million views.

NPD then called on the Seattle, Virginia Beach and St. Louis Metropolitan Police Departments as well as the Norfolk Constabulary to show off what they got.

Looks like they’re giving Jimmy Fallon, James Corden and LL Cool J a run for their money!