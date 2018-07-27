Virginia Conservation Police join the lip sync challenge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Inspired by the lip sync challenge that police departments across the country have taken on, the Virginia Conservation Police of the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries posted their cross-state entry to Facebook Friday.

They lip-synced along to Luke Bryan's 2015 song "Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin Every Day," in a video shot all across Virginia that showcases the state's lakes, streams, hills and beaches, with the help of local wildlife (fish, crabs, an animatronic deer) and a very enthusiastic black Labrador.

"From the mountains to the sea, we had a great time filming all over our beautiful state of Virginia," said their Facebook post.