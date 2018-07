CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. – Count the Chincoteague Police Department as the latest squad to drop a lip sync challenge video.

The video lasts over nine minutes and shows officers trying to decide which songs to sing.

After shaking their heads at “Don’t Stop Believin'” and “Moves like Jagger,” Chincoteague decides on “Whatever it Takes” by Imagine Dragons.

The video was released earlier today on the department’s Facebook page: