Suffolk Police Department shows ‘how we do it,’ releases lip sync video

SUFFOLK, Va. – The wait is over.

Suffolk Police threw it back with their lip sync video, set to both Montell Jordan’s 1995 song “This Is How We Do It” and Sister Sledge’s 1979 song “We Are Family.” The video features officers dancing along with the community, with motorcycles, speedboats and even a golf cart decked out with police lights making an appearance.

Its entry follows offerings from departments all across the area, including the Norfolk, Hampton, Virginia Beach, York-Poquoson and James City County Police Departments as well as the Virginia Conservation Police.

The SPD announced at the end of the video that it is challenging the Chesapeake Police Department next.