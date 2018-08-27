Portsmouth Police to release lip sync video Thursday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department will release its lip sync challenge video on Thursday, August 30.

The department released the information about the upcoming video in a tweet.

“The Portsmouth Police Department will release its Police Department Lip Sync Challenge Video Thurs., August 30, at 11 a.m. at the Commodore Theatre, 421 High Street. The video will be posted here, on Twitter, Instagram, Nextdoor and YouTube at approximately 12:30 p.m.,” said the department on Twitter.

Its entry follows offerings from departments all across the area, including the Norfolk, Hampton, Virginia Beach, York-Poquoson, Suffolk, Chesapeake and James City County Police Departments as well as the Virginia Conservation Police.