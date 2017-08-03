Power restoration for Hatteras, Ocracoke now expected in 1-2 days

CAPE HATTERAS – Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative now says it will only be 1-2 days before power is restored to Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands.

Power has been out for a week after a construction crew working on the Bonner Bridge hit the underground transmission cable providing power to the islands. Crews have been working nonstop since then to restore power.

After deciding that moving forward with the overhead power line option to restore the power, crews worked through the night Wednesday to connect the new overhead cables to the grid.

That work is expected to be completed on Thursday morning.

Crews will then energize the lines and testing will begin.

Residents on Hatteras Island in the villages of Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon and Buxton will experience outages while the cooperative works to take these circuits off of generator power and energize them with the repaired transmission line.

