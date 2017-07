OUTER BANKS, N.C. – Approximately 7,700 Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative customers are without power on the Outer Banks.

The affected areas include Avon, Buxton, Frisco, Hatteras, Rodanthe, Waves and Salvo.

The company says they have tracked the issue to a transmission cable attached to the Bonner Bridge. Crews are currently evaluating the problem and looking at what steps to take.

An extended outage is expected.

