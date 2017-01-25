-
Celebrate your significant other on National Spouse’s Day!
-
Tractor trailer involved in hazmat spill near Fort Eustis
-
Virginia Beach fifth graders compete in Kids’ Baking Championship: Sweet Science Edition
-
What goes into making – and taking – a million dollar sports bet
-
First Warning Forecast: We’re tracking rain and cooler temps on the way
-
-
Waterside District to hold Chinese Lion Dance for a lucky Downtown Norfolk year
-
North Carolina woman locked in trunk of car saved by old flip phone
-
Man dies in fatal crash after rear ending tractor trailer
-
Heinz gives employees Monday after the Super Bowl off, calls for America to do the same
-
N.C. woman almost carjacked after stopping for dummy in child’s clothing
-
-
Trump eyes temporary ban on refugees
-
Six key mistakes Super Bowl bettors make
-
Trump finished with Supreme Court interviews