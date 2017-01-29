-
Alcohol believed to be factor in fatal James City County car crash
-
Crowds protest against Trump’s immigration policies planned
-
Busch Gardens Williamsburg offering free 2-park passes for preschoolers
-
Newport News Police investigating after 18-year-old shot in leg
-
USNS Brunswick begins first deployment Monday
-
-
TCC to expand Portsmouth dual-enrollment program
-
Watch: Suffolk man proposes to girlfriend moments after skydiving
-
White House discussing asking foreign visitors for social media info and cell phone contacts
-
Waterside District to hold Chinese Lion Dance for a lucky Downtown Norfolk year
-
MTV casting for new reality show about “promposals”
-
-
Why #DeleteUber is trending
-
Zoos have Twitter battle to see whose animals are the cutest
-
Bet on blonde? Lady Gaga’s hair color just one of several Super Bowl prop bets