-
Snow and ice combination leading to shoveling and slipping injuries
-
Family takes action to dig out Newport News seniors
-
Southside city crews work to dig out, treat icy roadways
-
Pastor apologizes for viral video of disabled woman whose wheelchair had broken down
-
Donald Trump tweets response to Meryl Streep’s speech at Golden Globes
-
-
Rare ice circle forms in Washington State river
-
Storm topples iconic tunnel tree in northern California
-
Virginia Beach man among victims in Fort Lauderdale airport shooting
-
Va. National Guard Soldiers help State Police check abandoned vehicles following snowstorm
-
Alabama, Clemson square off in national championship rematch
-
-
Average college degree pays off by age 34
-
Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Still freezing but not as windy today
-
Virginia Beach tattoo shop offering $13 flash tattoos on Friday the 13th