Officials to hold Ocracoke community outreach event in wake of power outages

OCRACOKE, N.C. – Following the severity of the power outages that affected Ocracoke Island Thursday, public officials will hold a community outreach event followed by a dinner for those affected.

Representatives from Hyde County government offices as well as the Salvation Army will be on the island Tuesday to set up a mobile response station at the Ocracoke Community Center from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Health Department will pass out fresh produce and offer assistance and information on the WIC program. DSS will offer information and assistance on social service benefits. The Office of Economics and Planning will offer information on unemployment benefits and collecting information from businesses on economic loss and will take information on any pressing needs that the community feels has been unmet.

Dinner will be served at the Ocracoke Community Center after the outreach session starting at 5 p.m. The dinner is free of charge and will feature food donated from people in surrounding counties.