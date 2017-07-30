Repairs to damaged Outer Banks power lines could take up to two weeks

HATTERAS ISLAND, N.C. – Officials say repairs to fix a massive power outage on the Outer Banks that has impacted the flow of electricity to Hatter and Ocracoke Islands could take up to two weeks to repair.

Transmission lines to the islands were damaged Thursday by contractors working on the new Bonner Bridge.

Sunday morning, the Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative confirmed that all three transmission lines that provide power to the islands were compromised in the accident.

Crews are currently working on two solutions to repair the lines.

One option is to continue excavating the damages cables and work to splice them back together.

The second option is to build a new overhead transmission line that would run from the south end of the Bonner Bridge to meet the cooperative’s existing overhead transmission line.

Both options are being worked on and CHEC says depending on which ends up being the most practical, the time line for completing a repair would be one to two weeks.

There are still efforts underway to provide additional generator power to temporarily restore the normal load.

