"We are just losing money." OBX business owners take hit financially

OUTER BANKS, N.C. – Business owners rely on the summer season to make a huge part of their annual revenue. They said the power outage affecting Hatteras Island and Ocracoke Island are hitting them hard financially.

At The Wreck Tiki Bar on Hatteras Island, owner Charlie Hornfeck is extremely frustrated. Technically, the restaurant is closed, but a few vacationers are seeking refuge and Hornfeck is happy to serve them.

“We’re in the hole for a couple thousands of dollars for a couple days loss as of right now. You’re talking weeks? We’re talking tens of thousands of dollars in sales,” said Hornfeck.

Yet, he considers himself lucky because he doesn’t have to worry about keeping seafood or steak cold.

Jason Wells is the owner of Jason’s Restaurant on Ocracoke Island, where a mandatory evacuation is in effect for visitors.

“I have in my freezer right now about 250 pounds of flounder fillets, pristine flounder filets,” said Wells. He added if he loses that stock, he won’t be able to get much more since that’s his summer stockpile.

He’s dealt with power outages before, so he’s staying positive. But said being closed a few days out of the 60 days of summer season hurts.

“Every day we’re not open, that’s $5000 worth of sales, we’re missing and, of course, throwing away the $3000 of food when I get back to the restaurant will be problem,” said Wells.

Wells said right now, he’s enjoying having a few days off in July to be at the beach, which he normally can’t do.

Hornfect wants the company responsible for the power outage to take action.

“This is not a natural disaster. This is somebody’s fault and I hope they step up,” said Hornfeck.

A mandatory evacuation for visitors on Hatteras Island will be effective as of 6 a.m. Saturday.