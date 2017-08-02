Hatteras, Ocracoke power outage can be seen from space

CAPE HATTERAS – The massive power outage affecting thousands of people on Hatteras Island and Ocracoke Island in North Carolina’s Outer Banks can be seen from space!

The NASA Earth Observatory posted images from the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIRRS) on the Suomi NPP satellite showing nighttime images of the islands.

One image shows the islands on July 27, before the outage. Another image shows the islands on July 30, several days after the outage began.

The outage occurred when a construction crew working on the Bonner Bridge hit the underground transmission cable providing power to the islands. Crews have been working nonstop to restore power.

