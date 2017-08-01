Time of power restoration for Hatteras, Ocracoke narrowed to 6-10 days

CAPE HATTERAS – Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative continues to make progress on the execution of two solutions to restore power to Hatteras Island and Ocracoke Island.

They now say the timeframe for complete power transmission restoration is 6-10 days.

In an update posted Tuesday morning, Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative said the excavation team from PCL Construction worked overnight in the trench at the damage site to gain access to the cables. They’re running into issues with water flooding into the area but they have installed a pump in the hopes that it will successful remove the water.

Crews have also worked to set the poles required to create an overhead transmission line that will run from the south end of the Bonner Bridge to the existing overhead transmission line. Installation of the cables should begin Tuesday. They will then be connected to the existing underground lines, just before the site of the damage, and then to the existing overhead lines that run the length of Hatteras Island.

Considering their progress, CHEC says the timeframe has been narrowed to 6-10 days, which includes the time required for testing before service can begin again.

Stay with News 3 for additional updates.

