Chesapeake security guard charged with murder in court

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A former security guard charged with the shooting death of a 60-year-old man in Chesapeake’s Riverwalk neighborhood is scheduled to face a judge Tuesday morning in Chesapeake General District Court.

Johnathan Cromwell was arrested in January after police say he shot and killed 60-year-old, Jian Sheng Chen in the Riverwalk Park area. At the time of the incident, Cromwell was a security guard for the neighborhood.

According to Cromwell’s lawyer, the 22-year-old was acting in self defense. They say Chen was trespassing in the area and drove his car towards Cromwell before shots were fired.

In previous court proceedings, the prosecution painted a different picture. They say Cromwell fired seven times at Chen who was playing Pokemon Go when he was shot.

Cromwell has been behind bars since his arrest. He has been denied bond twice.

Tuesday’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. News 3 will be in the courtroom and will update this story with new information as it is released.

