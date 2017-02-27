× Chesapeake security guard charged with murder scheduled for bond hearing

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The security guard charged with the murder of a man playing Pokemon Go has a bond hearing Monday morning.

21-year-old Jonathan Cromwell is expected to appear in court at 10:00 a.m.

Cromwell was charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a murder of 60-year-old Jiansheng Chen.

The incident happened at on January 26 at 11 p.m. near the River Walk Clubhouse.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney said Chen was driving a blue van and turned into the driveway of the clubhouse parking area. After seeing the van turn into the driveway Cromwell confronted Chen by stopping his vehicle in front of Chen’s.

Chen backed up and turned his vehicle around to the point that it was in the entrance of the driveway facing River Walk Parkway when he was shot.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney said Cromwell exited his car and did say “stop” before he fired his weapon.

Since Chen’s death, communities have signed petitions and protested, asking that Cromwell be charged with murder.

Attorney Andrew Sacks, who represents the security company, Citywide Protection Services, says the security guard opened fire because he feared for his life.

Sacks also said there’s been a history of Chen and other relatives trespassing on private property.

However, Chen’s family says he was just playing Pokemon Go and wouldn’t hurt or disobey authority.

According to a spokesperson for the River Walk Community Association, the security contract with Citywide was cancelled last week.

News 3’s Kelly Rule will be inside the courtroom for the bond hearing and will have updates throughout the day.