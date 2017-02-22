Chesapeake HOA fires security company after guard charged in death of Pokemon Go player

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – We have new details in the shooting death of Jiansheng Chen, a 60-year-old Pokemon Go player who was allegedly shot by a security guard in his own Chesapeake neighborhood.

News 3 is the first to learn the homeowner’s association in the River Walk neighborhood where Chen was shot has fired the security company hired to patrol the neighborhood.

According to a spokesperson for the River Walk Community Association, Billy Rudolph, the security company was fired Tuesday night after an emergency decision by the association’s board members.

Rudolph told News 3 Reporter Merris Badcock that Citywide Protection Services was hired by Associa, a parent company of the River Walk neighborhood, in 2010. According to Rudolph, the security company was hired to patrol the boat ramp and the River Walk Club House.

Rudolph said the guards were supposed to be unarmed.

Fast forward to 2017, and a 21-year-old Citywide security guard, Johnathan Cromwell, is charged with second degree murder after police say he shot and killed Chen in the River Walk Club House area after dark.

Rudolph said Citywide was suspended from patrolling the boat ramp and the club house after the shooting, and once Cromwell was charged with murder, the HOA decided to officially fire the security guard company.

Wednesday on News 3 First at 4, we hear from River Walk neighbors who talk about their run-ins with Citywide security guards over the last few years. They claim the guards were overly aggressive in dealing with the residents they were supposed to be protecting, and that the guards were always armed with a gun.

