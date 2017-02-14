Congressmen urge authorities to conduct ‘thorough’ investigation of Pokemon Go player’s death

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Three Congressmen issued a statement on the death of 60-year-old Jiansheng Chen of Chesapeake, who was shot and killed while playing Pokemon Go.

Grandpa Chen – as he has come to be known on the Internet – was allegedly shot and killed by a River Walk neighborhood security guard last month.

The guard says he was acting in self-defense, and that Chen tried to run him over. Chen’s family says their grandfather was playing Pokémon Go, and spoke little English.

U.S. Representatives Donald McEachin (VA-04), Bobby Scott (VA-03) and Gra Meng issued the following statement: