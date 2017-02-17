× Pokemon go victim’s niece says security guard was at their house before the night of the shooting

Chesapeake, Va. – What happened in the moments before Johnathan Cromwell pulled the trigger and killed 60 year old Jiansheng Chen will determine much of how this case proceeds.

News 3 spoke to the Chen’s niece, Amy Chen who had contact with Cromwell prior to get uncle getting shot and killed.

Amy Chen didn’t want us to show her face but she says just before her uncle, Chen got shot security guard Cromwell arrived at their house with family friend who also lives there.Amy Chen said the family friend was also playing pokemon go that night and Cromwell told him to stop.

“When they come back to the house, he had me come out and translate what was going on.

He (the family friend) asked me what the security officer was saying and he asked him if he was allowed to go back outside and I was like the security guard said do not go outside tonight,” said Amy Chen.

She said Cromwell told him he was on private property and he wasn’t allowed to be there.

Andrew Sacks is representing the security company Citywide Protection Services, the organization Cromwell was hired by.

Previously Sacks said the family friend was walking through peoples’ lawns.

Amy Chen, who translated that night said, “He (family friend) was like why can’t I go out and I’m like I don’t know. He (Cromwell) just said you can’t and he’s like, that’s weird and he’s like, are you sure he said I can’t go out and I said yeah.”

Less than two hours later – Chen was driving a blue van when he got into some type of confrontation with Cromwell near the River Walk Clubhouse in Chesapeake.

His family said he was playing Pokemon go that night.

Cromwell fired shots and killed Chen. Thursday the Commonwealth’s Attorney filed charges including second degree murder.

But Sacks said the situation escalated because Chen wasn’t listening to Cromwell’s commands.

He said Cromwell told Chen to stop but said Chen started to drive his van at Cromwell threatening his life.

“Ultimately, faced with a situation in which he cannot safely escape the oncoming van headed straight for him the security guard, out of total necessity and out of reasonable fear for his life and safety fired in an effort to stop and repel the threat of his life and safety,” said Sacks.

In a statement issued Thursday he said in part, “The company, through me, conducted an investigation of their employee’s actions, utilizing the resources and information available to the company at the time. The company concluded that their employee’s actions were taken in justifiable self-defense… and the company continues to stand by its view, based on its investigation, that their employee’s actions were lawful and in self-defense.”

Sacks said there’s been a history of Chen and other relatives trespassing on private property.

But Chen’s family says he was just playing Pokemon and wouldn’t hurt or disobey authority.

They continue to mourn and say their glad charges have been filed but said nothing will bring their loved one back.