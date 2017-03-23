Only on 3: Solitary confinement for Chesapeake security guard charged with murder

PORTSMOUTH. Va. – Jonathan Cromwell turned himself in on February 16 after Chesapeake Police charged him with murder.

Since that day, he has remained behind bars. Attorneys have tried twice to set a bond in the case, twice a judge has denied that bond request.

Every Thursday the Cromwell family gathers outside Hampton Roads Regional Jail for visitation. They are frustrated that Jonathan was moved from the Chesapeake jail as they say his current conditions and privileges are much more restricted.

This is the first time they are speaking to the media about the current status of their son and where the case stands.

As of right now, Jonathan Cromwell is living in solitary confinement. His family tells News 3 that is for his own safety. They are anxious to get the trail underway just so they can get Jonathan out of his current living condition.

Cromwell is charged for the death of a 60 year old Chinese-American man named Jiansheng Chen, according to the Commonwealth’s Attorney. Cromwell was a security guard working in the River Walk Clubhouse area when the shooting occurred. Chen’s family attorney said Chen was playing Pokemon Go at the time of his death. Cromwell’s attorney argues the 60 year old was driving his car at Cromwell and he acted in self defense.

The incident happened at on January 26 at 11 p.m. but Cromwell’s arrest did not happen until three weeks later.

On February 27 and again on March 3 a judge denied bond for the 21-year-old security guard saying the number of shots and their grouping is troubling. Preliminary evidence shows seven shots were fired.