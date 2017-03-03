Chesapeake security guard charged with murder requests bond for a second time

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A judge will once again have to decide whether or not a bond should be set for 21-year-old Jonathan Cromwell.

Cromwell was charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a murder of 60-year-old Jiansheng Chen.

On Tuesday, a judge denied the first request for bond saying the circumstances surrounding the case and the nature of the crime were the reason for his decision.

The Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney brought up the 7 bullet holes found in the windshield of Chen’s van. This is just one of the circumstances the judge referred to.

Cromwell was working as a security guard with Citywide Protective Services the night he shot Chen. Cromwell said he acted in self defense because Chen was driving his van towards him.

In the past, Chen and other family members have been cited for being on the private property when they should not be.

Chen’s family and lawyer said the 60-year-old was playing Pokémon Go in the area that night. They said he played to keep in touch with his grandchildren. They signed a petition after the shooting, seeking justice for the death of their family member.

As for Cromwell’s family, they told our News 3 crew that they “and Citywide stand behind Jonathan 100%,” adding they believe the courts will find this to be a justified shooting.

