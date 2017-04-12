× Defense attorney expected to withdraw from ‘Pokemon Go shooting death’ case

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The security guard accused of shooting and killing a man while playing Pokémon Go wants a new attorney.

News 3 has learned through a source close to the case that the security guard, Jonathan Cromwell, asked his attorney, Emily Munn, to withdraw earlier this month. Court paperwork shows Munn filed to withdraw from Cromwell’s case last week.

Both Munn and Cromwell are expected in court tomorrow to finalize the split.

Cromwell has been behind bars since February after he was charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Jiansheng Chen, and man who lived in the River Walk neighborhood of Chesapeake.

Cromwell was hired as a security guard to patrol the neighborhood, and claims he shot Chen in self-defense. Family members of Chen’s say he spoke little English and was playing Pokémon Go that night to connect with his grandchildren.

No word yet on who may represent Cromwell next, but a source close to the case says Cromwell may have to go with a public defender.