Roadwork continues as grand opening of Norfolk Outlet Mall nears

NORFOLK, Va. – The new Norfolk Premium Outlets are scheduled to open their doors Thursday, June 29.

Along with new stores, new traffic patterns leading into the outlets will also be unveiled.

Norfolk city crews have been working to improve roads surrounding the outlet for months, but according to a spokesperson with VDOT, operational improvements on Northampton Blvd will continue even after the mall opens this week.

After the July 4 holiday, VDOT crews will work to add turning lanes, lengthen ramps and improve roads traveled by shoppers from major interstates to the outlet’s entrance on Northampton Blvd.

According to VDOT the work will cost $9 million dollars and is fully funded. The roadwork is expected to be completed by May 2018.

RELATED:

Norfolk Premium Outlets to hold opening celebrations beginning June 29

News 3 takes tour inside Norfolk Premium Outlets

Norfolk Premium Outlets announces 10 new stores

Progress continues at Norfolk Premium Outlets

Norfolk Premium Outlets announces first lineup of retailers

Norfolk Premium Outlets on track for summer opening

Crews break ground on Norfolk Premium Outlets