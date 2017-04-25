Norfolk Premium Outlets announces 10 new stores

NORFOLK, Va. – Shoppers rejoice!

The second group of stores added to the lineup at the new Norfolk Premium Outlets was announced Tuesday.

Norfolk Premium Outlets, which are set to open in June, will include approximately 85 stores featuring apparel, footwear, accessories, leather goods and home decor. Customers will be able to save 25 to 65 percent every day.

The outlets will be located at the crossroads of I-64 and Northampton Road.

New stores announced Tuesday include:

Michael Kors

AlX Armani Exchange

Old Navy

Vans Outlet

The North Face

francesca’s® Outlet

Carter’s

OshKosh B’Gosh

Express Factory Outlet

Hanesbrands

