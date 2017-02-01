Norfolk Premium Outlets on track for summer opening

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Premium Outlets are well on their to becoming a major shopping destination in the city.

Simon Property Group says they are on schedule to open this summer.

The real estate company wouldn’t go into detail about the stores coming to the mall but are planning an announcement in about two weeks.

The mall will include between 80 and 90 stores.

Simon owns Williamsburg Premium Outlets – so if you’ve been there before you may see similar stores at the new Norfolk location.

The mall is set to open in June.