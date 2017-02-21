Norfolk Premium Outlets announces first lineup of retailers

NORFOLK, Va. – Simon Property Group announced the initial lineup of retailers that will join Norfolk Premium Outlets.

Norfolk Premium Outlets, which are set to open in June, will include approximately 85 stores featuring apparel, footwear, accessories, leather goods and home decor. Customers will be able to save 25 to 65 percent every day!

Some of the new stores include the following:

Under Armour

Tommy Hilfiger

Banana Republic Factory

Calvin Klein

Columbia Sportswear

Kay Jewelers Outlet

Levi’s® Outlet Store

Converse

Zales Outlet The Diamond Store

The outlets will be located at the crossroads of I-64 and Northampton Road.

Simon Property Group will announce more additions, construction updates and other property news leading up to the center’s opening.

RELATED:

Norfolk Premium Outlets on track for summer opening

Crews break ground on Norfolk Premium Outlets