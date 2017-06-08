× News 3 takes tour inside Norfolk Premium Outlets

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Premium Outlets is just weeks away from opening.

Thursday morning News 3 got an inside tour of the new facility.

The center will house “an ever-changing and evolving mix of apparel, footwear, fashion accessories, leather goods, home furnishings and specialty brands with enormous savings of 25 to 65 percent every day.”

The outlet will include stores like Old Navy, Michael Kors, Armani Exchange, and The North Face.

Located at the Norfolk and Virginia Beach border, the site will will feature 80 to 90 store in all.

The grand opening is set for June 29th.