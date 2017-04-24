New Norfolk Premium Outlets look to fill 500 openings at job fair

NORFOLK, Va. – The new Norfolk Premium Outlets will be hiring for 500 jobs.

The openings are for part-time and full-time positions in management, maintenance, sales, guest services, security, and customer service.

The event will be on Thursday, May 11 at the Norfolk State University Student Center.

Job seekers can attend the event from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and are asked to bring a copy of their resume and to be prepared for on-site interviews.

Norfolk Premium Outlets will be located near the crossroads of I-64 and Northampton Boulevard and is scheduled to open June 29.

This job fair is sponsored in part by Norfolk State University and Norfolk Works.

Click here for more information on the outlets.