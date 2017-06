Full list of retailers at Norfolk Premium Outlets

NORFOLK, Va. – It’s time to create your shopping list! The full list of retailers at the new Norfolk Premium Outlets has been released.

The grand opening grand opening is on June 29. Click here to see a full list of grand opening events.

Here are all of the retailers:

A|X Armani Exchange*

Aeropostale

American Eagle Outfitters

As Seen On TV

ASICS

Auntie Anne’s

Banana Republic Factory

Beef Jerky Outlet*

Book Warehouse

Calvin Klein

Carter’s

Charley’s Philly Steaks

Columbia Sportswear

Converse

Crocs*

Express Factory Outlet

Famous Footwear

Forbes Candies

Fragrance Outlet

francesca’s® Outlet

Gap Outlet

GNC

Go Calendars Games & Toys

Hanesbrands

Jamba Juice

Jody’s Popcorn

Kay Jewelers Outlet

Kung Pao Wok

Le Creuset

Levi’s® Outlet Store

Michael Kors*

New York & Company

Nexus

Nike Factory Store

Old Navy

OshKosh B’gosh

Perfumes 4 U

Plaza Azteca*

Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store*

Quiet Storm Surf Shop

Rack Room Shoes

Robert Wayne Footwear

Starbucks

Skechers

Steve Madden

Sunglass Shack

The Luggage Factory

The North Face

The Uniform Outlet

Tommy Hilfiger

Toys R Us Express

Travel Pro

Umi Sushi

Under Armour

Vans Outlet

Zales Outlet The Diamond Store

*Retailers will open later in 2017.

