Norfolk Premium Outlets to hold opening celebrations beginning June 29

NORFOLK, Va. – The brand new Norfolk Premium Outlets will be opening in style with celebrations and savings for guests!

The fun times begin during the grand opening June 29 and they will go through June 30.

Guests can enjoy savings of up to 25-65 percent, live entertainment, family festivities, prize giveaways and a beach party with a beach ball drop!

During the event guests are encouraged to join the Simon Premium Outlets VIP Shopper Club for exclusive access to extra deals.

Select stores will also take part in celebrating the opening of Norfolk Premium Outlets with in-store events June 29 – July 2.

Full list of events:

Thursday, June 29 at 9:40 a.m.

Location: Entertainment Stage near Market Hall

Residents and visitors are invited to join the Opening Ceremony to officially welcome Norfolk Premium Outlets to the community. Stephen Yalof, CEO of Simon Premium Outlets; Scott Richardson, Vice President Development of Simon; and Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander will be hand to mark the occasion.

Music and Entertainment:

Thursday, June 29 and Friday, June 30 from 1 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Location: Entertainment Stage near Market Hall

Guests can take a break from shopping and enjoy family-friendly performances and musical entertainment.

DJ Kurt

Throughout the day on Thursday and Friday

Mad Science: Fire & Ice

Thursday and Friday at 1 p.m.

Young scientists can see just how “hot” and “cool” science can be! Paper will disappear in a flash, carbon dioxide bubbles will pop and a special Mad Science “burp” potion will amaze children as they learn about dry ice, chemical reactions and the states of matter.

Strolling Entertainment

Thursday and Friday from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Children can enjoy face painting and balloon artists throughout the center.

Mad Science Discovery Station

Thursday and Friday from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Young shoppers eager to become a Junior Mad Scientist can experience fun, interactive experiments while exploring a variety of science concepts. Meet the Mad Scientists and perform some cool reactions!

Location: Near Gap Factory

The Significant Others

Thursday at 3 p.m. and Friday at 2 p.m.

BJ Griffin Duo

Thursday at 5 p.m. and Friday at 4 p.m.

10 Spot

Thursday at 7 p.m. and Friday at 6 p.m

Prize-an-Hour Giveaways:

Thursday, June 29 and Friday, June 30 from 11 a.m. – 4:55 p.m.

Location: Entertainment Stage near Market Hall

Shoppers may register every hour to win exciting prizes ranging from $100-$500, starting at 11 a.m., near the Entertainment Stage. Five minutes before each hour, all entries will be collected for the next drawing. Beginning at 11 a.m., one winner will be announced at the top of each hour at the prize display area near the Entertainment Stage. See entry forms for complete rules and regulations.

Beach Party & Beach Ball Drop:

Friday, June 30 from 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Location: Entertainment Stage near Market Hall

DJ Kurt and the Beach Patrol will lead a ‘60s inspired beach party, complete with dancing, beach music mixes and games, all leading up to the Beach Ball Drop at 8:30 p.m. Following the bash, guests can look forward to the anticipated display of beach balls, released to cascade down over the crowd in celebration of Norfolk Premium Outlets’ Opening Weekend!

Norfolk Premium Outlets will host extended hours throughout the opening weekend from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Thursday, June 29 – Saturday, July 1 and from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 2.

