Take a moment at 4 p.m. Friday to remember those lost in Virginia Beach shooting

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — At 4 p.m. Friday, many across the region, state and country will be taking a moment of silence to help remember the 12 lives lost on May 31 in the mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.

Many since the tragic day have memorialized those lost, 11 of whom worked for the City of Virginia Beach.

Due to the weather impacting our region, any moment of silence at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center has been canceled.

The city is hoping that many will take the time to remember: Laquita C. Brown, Tara Welch Gallagher, Mary Louise Gayle, Alexander Mikhail Gusev, Katherine A. Nixon, Richard H. Nettleton, Christopher Kelly Rapp, Ryan Keith Cox, Joshua A. Hardy, Michelle "Missy" Langer, Robert "Bobby" Williams and Herbert "Bert" Snelling.

